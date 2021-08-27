Is the Peloton Windfall Over? PTON Stock’s Forecast

Peloton's metrics were so poor that the company slashed its Peloton Bike's price by about 20 percent. And that's not a limited-time sale, but a full-on price cut that brings the cost of the bike to $1,495. Peloton seems to be grasping at straws to bring growth to its next quarter.

That's not the only sign Peloton's windfall is over. The company announced during its earnings call that it found "material weakness" in its inventory reporting process. While that won't lead to Peloton backtracking on its results, it suggests those results weren't as healthy as they seemed. Also, with various product recalls on its record, that's a lot of mishaps for Peloton to account for.