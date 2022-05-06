Peloton Is Eyeing Buyers, Potentially Selling Up to 20 Percent Stake

Both Amazon and Nike have fallen victim to the YTD tech slump, though neither are in the red as much as Peloton. PTON shares are down 55.6 percent YTD as of May 6. In the trailing 123 months, the shares are down a staggering 81.34 percent. The company’s $5.18 billion market cap is just a fraction of the $50 billion it once boasted.