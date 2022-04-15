Peloton Changes Prices, Attempts to Restore Bottom Line — Shareholders React

Peloton’s latest attempt at reviving its bottom line comes in the form of price changes across the board. The company is reducing the cost of its products, including the Bike, Bike+, and Tread machines. The Bike will cost $300 less (for a new total of $1,445 including shipping and setup), the Bike+ will cost $500 less (or $1,995), and the Tread will cost $150 less (or $2,695). These price cuts are effective immediately.