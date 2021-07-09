Will Lucid Motors (LCID) Avoid the ‘Post-Merger Blues’ of Other SPACs?

In my view, we're done with the sell-off, and Lucid stock will recover after the merger. Currently, CCIV is 62 percent below its 52-week high but has recovered from its lows. News of the merger vote date helped the stock. In the medium to long term, the stock should trade on Lucid’s fundamentals, which appear to be strong. CCIV stock was up 2 percent in premarket trading on Jul. 9.