CCIV Stock Is Rising—Will the Gains Continue?

The significant pullback of CCIV stock from the peaks has left investors wondering whether it’s undervalued. To find out, we’ll compare CCIV stock with its competitors. The SPAC deal gives Lucid an implied pro forma equity value of $24 billion. At CCIV’s current stock price, Lucid has a market capitalization of around $36.1 billion. Based on this market capitalization and Lucid's expected revenues of $14.0 billion by 2025, the price-to-sales multiple is close to 2.6x.

Rivian is seeking a valuation of about $70 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. The number is a surprise considering Wall Street’s hesitation about Lucid’s inflated valuation, which was a significant reason why CCIV stock plummeted from its peaks in February 2021. If Rivian can generate such a valuation in the market, Lucid stock appears to be cheap.

Meanwhile, established EV companies like NIO and Ford have market capitalizations of $68 billion and $59 billion, respectively.