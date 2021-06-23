Stock Forecast for Lucid Motors (LCID) After CCIV Merger Date

In its SEC filing, CCIV presumed July 23 as the merger voting date. While announcing the merger, CCIV said that the merger will be completed in the second half of 2021. Meanwhile, the company hasn’t announced the merger voting date yet. As part of the process, the CCIV-Lucid Motors merger needs to be approved by CCIV stockholders. However, with CCIV stock trading at over twice the IPO price, the merger voting should easily sail through.