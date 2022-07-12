Prime Day Celebrates a Special Day for Amazon, Big Deals for Consumers

Amazon had a gross merchandise volume of approximately $9.54 billion last year during Prime Day and sold more than 250 million items, according to TechCrunch. The discount event has come a long way since it was started in 2015. Prime Day used to be mainly offered for U.S. residents, but now the deals are offered for many countries around the world on the same days. Countries such as Canada, China, Mexico, India, and Japan are now able to take advantage of the two-day sale.