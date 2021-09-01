Why Is Lucid Motors (LCID) Stock Falling Today and Should You Buy Now?

Another reason behind the fall in LCID stock on Sept. 1 could be the bearishness towards Chinese EV stocks. NIO is down sharply in the premarket after reporting weak August deliveries. The company also scaled back its third-quarter delivery guidance. The chip shortage situation has taken a toll on the company’s production. Earlier this year, NIO had to curtail production amid the chip shortage.

It's worth noting that EV stocks have generally moved in tandem. The rise or fall in one stock tends to impact other names also. The same holds for their valuations. While most EV stocks would appear overvalued when looked at in isolation, the valuation has been working on a derivative model. Tesla’s valuation has tended to set the benchmark for other EV stocks as well.