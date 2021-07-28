Lucid Motors Stock Forecast After CCIV Merger—Good Long-Term Buy

Based on LCID’s current price, Lucid has a market capitalization of around $41 billion. Lucid expects revenue of $97 million in 2021 and $14 billion in 2025, suggesting 2021 and 2025 price-to-sales multiples of 423x and 2.9x, respectively.

Lucid expects to be EBITDA positive in 2024 and expects to post an EBITDA of $1.7 billion in 2025, which would mean a 2025 EV-to-EBITDA multiple of 21.5x.