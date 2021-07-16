Why Is CCIV Stock Dropping? Will It Go Back Up After the Lucid Merger?

Churchill Capital IV (CCIV) stock had been volatile in 2021. The stock increased by over 450 percent as investors awaited a merger announcement with promising EV (electric vehicle) startup Lucid Motors. The stock then plummeted after the terms of the transaction were revealed in Feb. 2021, and is now 65 percent below its 52-week highs. Why is CCIV stock falling? Will it go back up after the merger?