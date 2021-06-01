Lucid Isn't a Tesla Killer, Air Could Compete With Tesla Model S Plaid

Among Tesla and CCIV, Tesla is definitely a better bet. The company is an established player with many popular models on the road. Lucid hasn't delivered its first vehicle yet. Lucid Motors’ rosy forecasts notwithstanding, it has yet to cruise its way through many challenges, including execution risk. Tesla has already gone through what Elon Musk described as a “manufacturing hell.”

Tesla has a strong capital base with its own manufacturing facilities and supercharger network. Lucid is establishing its plants and will rely on third-party chargers. Tesla has already achieved profitability, which is a difficult feat to achieve in this high technology and capital-intensive industry with high competition. The industry is expected to keep ramping up. For newer players, including Lucid, the path to profitability will be a long and winding one. In terms of valuation, Lucid is already trading at a valuation premium to its peers without much to show for it, while Tesla’s premium valuation has a basis behind it.