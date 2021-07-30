Will Lucid Motors Stock Go Back Up or Slump Like SOFI?

Lucid Motors (LCID) merged with Churchill Capital IV (CCIV), while SoFi (SOFI) merged with Chamath Palihapitiya’s Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings (IPOE). They were the two most hyped SPAC mergers in 2021. Both of the stocks are suffering from the post-merger blues and have slumped. Why is Lucid stock dropping and will it go back up?

So far, SOFI and LCID are both following the same trajectory. The stocks gained sharply on the merger date but have looked weak since then. SOFI stock has continued to slump and now trades near the $15 price level. The stock had its moment when it was targeted by the Reddit group WallStreetBets. However, like all Reddit names, it has crashed after the initial euphoria.