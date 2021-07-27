Should You Get Greedy on BABA Stock Now as Markets Get Fearful?

The sell-off in Chinese stocks has intensified as the country continues to crack down on tech companies. After Alibaba (BABA) and DiDi Global, it’s education companies' turn. Alibaba hit a new 52-week low on July 26 and looks set to continue its slump on July 27. Is Alibaba stock a good long-term investment now after the crash? What’s the stock's forecast for 2025?

China’s tech crackdown started in 2020 and the initial punches were reserved for Alibaba. Jack Ma’s outbursts against the country’s financial regulators were probably the first time that a Chinese business leader chose to publicly vent his anger against the authorities.

BABA agreed to pay a $2.8 billion fine in the antitrust probe, which markets saw as a sign of a thaw in relations with authorities. While there hasn’t been an Alibaba-specific witch-hunt lately, the country has expanded the scope and is targeting companies in multiple sectors.

While such outbursts aren't uncommon in mature democracies like the U.S., they were a little too much for China. After Ma’s comments, Ant Financial’s IPO got shelved and Ma wasn’t seen in public for months before reappearing earlier in 2021.

Why is China targeting tech companies?

It has always been difficult to read the Chinese government's actions. Meanwhile, there are several reasons behind the country’s crackdown on private-sector tech companies. There's rising wealth inequality in the country and the perceived risk from the strengthening private sector.

China's sell-off spread beyond education and delivery stocks of the latest crackdown.

In the US the political process addressing issues of data becoming more of a public good, privacy, and labor impact of the tech-enabled gig economy is slow-moving.

In China it can come overnight — Jeffrey Kleintop (@JeffreyKleintop) July 26, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

Historically, the Chinese economy has been dominated by large state-owned enterprises. Over the last few decades, the private sector flourished in the country as it gradually relaxed norms.

Things have changed under Xi Jinping’s presidency. He's arguably the country’s strongest leader in decades. The crackdown on tech companies intends to rein in private enterprises and assert state authority.

Article continues below advertisement

While there could be genuine antitrust concerns about some of the tech companies, there are other factors at play, which were exemplified by the DiDi debacle where the country cited national security concerns.

Source: TIKR