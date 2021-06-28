BABA Stock Forecast—Reddit Traders Might Trigger a Short Squeeze

A DD (due diligence) post on WallStreetBets talked about the cheap valuations of BABA stock given its strong growth outlook. The analysts polled by TIKR expect the company’s revenues to rise 30 percent in fiscal 2022, which ends on March 31, 2022, and 21 percent in fiscal 2023.

BABA stock’s valuations look cheap given the growth outlook. The stock has been weak due to political factors. First, it's being targeted by the Chinese government. Second, there are concerns about the delisting of Chinese companies from the U.S. markets.

I find the second reason somewhat preposterous because the delisting of Chinese companies doesn't appear to be in the cards. As far as the targeting by the Chinese government, BABA seems to be “playing by the books.” It gracefully accepted the $2.8 billion fine that the Chinese government imposed. The stock rose after the record fine because markets saw it as a sign that the company’s troubles with Chinese authorities are coming to an end.