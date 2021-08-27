Fintech Firm Nubank Sets Its Sights on Highest Startup Valuation Ever

A Brazilian payment services firm backed by Berkshire Hathaway is seeking to IPO on the public markets with potentially one of the highest valuations ever for a startup. Nubank, formerly known as Nu Pagamentos, is based in São Paulo, Brazil, and has over 40 million customers all over the country.

Nubank, which offers a suite of digital financial products, is 8 years old and is pushing for a valuation beyond that of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB). Itau had a market cap of $54.31 billion as of Aug. 27, which Nubank hopes to surpass in its upcoming IPO.

Nubank’s most recent valuation pegged the startup at $30 billion following a $500 million investment of new capital from Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway. In the June 2021 funding round, other investors contributed $250 million to the Brazilian fintech startup.

Investors in Series G included Singapore’s GIC, Whale Rock, and Invesco. Tencent , Dragoneer , Ribbit Capital, and Sequoia invested in Nubank’s earlier rounds and also participated in the $400 million raise.

TechCrunch reported on the firm’s Series G funding round in January 2021, which brought in $400 million . That round gave the company a $25 billion valuation and brought its total funding at that point to $1.2 billion.

Nubank’s recent financial performance

The fintech firm finished 2020 with a loss of 230 million reais and a loan book of about 18 billion reais. Reuters reported that Brazil’s central bank noted that Nubank was profitable in the first quarter of 2021, with a 6.8 million reais net income, or the equivalent of $1.3 million.

The company shows signs of growth. Nubank has issued more debit cards than Itau. It has also started to expand in Mexico and Colombia. The app-based product is accessible to more Brazilians than traditional banks.

TechCrunch noted that although Nubank started as a credit card company, it expanded to become a full-service bank. The company still doesn't have brick-and-mortar branches. A drop in the value of Brazil's currency since 1994 means that the exchange rate is roughly 5.2117 reais to $1.

David Velez, Nubank's founder and CEO, said in January, “Nubank was born out of the conviction that people deserved better, more transparent and human financial services that would allow them to be in control of their money and their future.”