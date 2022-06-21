Kellogg to Split Into Three Public Entities — What Investors Can Expect

For decades, Kellogg has remained one of the leading suppliers of cereals, snacks, and breakfast products. The company intends to continue putting forth the effort to hold its position. The 116-year-old company announced on June 21, 2022, that it plans to spin off its U.S., Canadian, and Caribbean cereal and plant-based businesses, which would allow it to separate into three independent companies.

So, what will happen to Kellogg’s stock?