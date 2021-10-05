Kellogg's Employees Go on Strike to Demand Fair Contract

Employees at Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) walked off the job early in the morning on Oct. 5 after their contract expired at midnight without an agreement between their union and the company. Their strike demands are for a fair contract that provides a living wage and good benefits.

Kellogg’s is one of the world’s leading cereal makers with popular brands including Rice Krispies, Frosted Flakes, Apple Jacks, Eggo waffles, Pop Tarts, Cheez-It, and Pringles. The company employs about 31,000 people who are represented by the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers Union.

Contract extended last year after negotiations stalled.

Last year, after negotiations between the company and the union stalled, the two sides agreed to extend the contract until October 5, 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

The two parties have been back at the bargaining table for the past few weeks but haven’t been able to compromise on a deal. Union officials are concerned that Kellogg’s wants to create a permanent two-tier system that doesn't offer a path to full benefits and pension, gets rid of 100 percent healthcare and cost-of-living adjustments, and moves production to Mexico, Canada, or South America.

"As you hear the folks chanting, this is about our future not being for sale," said Trevor Bidelman, president of the Battle Creek union chapter, in an interview with Traverse City’s New Channel 3.

Article continues below advertisement

He also said, "A lot of things in our plant, they just don't really treat us like people. Our equipment gets three days off. We don't. We work 100 days in a row, 150 days in a row with no day off, no qualms about it. They have no issue telling us that we can't go to funerals of aunts and uncles and funerals of friends. No issue at all with treating us that we are just owed to this place. And that's how they've been treating us at least a decade."

It isn’t fair that some employees are paid better than others for doing the same job, union members say.

Article continues below advertisement

“Everybody in this plant makes incredible sacrifices that most people wouldn’t understand. They work eight days a week at least and that’s months on end without a scheduled day off. Some people at the plant don’t have a scheduled day for the entire year. We aren’t willing to accept that anymore,” Bryon Leche, an electrician for the company, told WOOD TV in Kalamazoo, Mich.

“OUR FUTURE IS NOT FOR SALE!”



Kellogg Company employees are on strike this morning in Battle Creek. The Union's five-year contract with the company expired last night. Workers say they want livable wages and better benefits. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/cKC6eZIdFB — Dana Whyte (@dwhytereports) October 5, 2021 Source: Dana Whyte Twitter