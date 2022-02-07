Are Rice Krispies Discontinued? Cereal Shortage, Explained

In addition to the worker issues, Rice Krispies has struggled to get its key ingredient—barley malt extract. One of the world’s many bottleneck issues plaguing the supply chain traces back to the availability of malting-quality barley. According to Proximity Malt, North American companies are getting the ingredient from Europe and Australia to fill the gap until the 2022 barley crop is ready. Kellogg’s isn't immune to this issue. The company has also faced internal issues that slowed down production for months.