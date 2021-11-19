Snowdog (SDOG) Crypto Price Prediction: Next Crypto to Explode?

Investors want to know where Snowdog's price will be at the end of the eight days. A number of events are scheduled to happen before the big buyback day. For example, minting the SDOG token will stop on the fifth day. Once minting stops, the token will have a fixed supply and that might impact its price. However, it’s all speculation since Snowdog's price could get back to its peak above $6,000 on the buyback day or drop below its current level.