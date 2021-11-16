Can President Biden Bring Gas Prices Back Down?

In California, gas topped $4.82 per gallon on average on Nov. 15, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). It rose as high as $5 in many parts of the state. Gas prices are usually high in California, and the state’s previous record of $4.67 was reached in 2012. The national average stands at about $3.42 per gallon, according to the AAA. The nationwide all-time average high, $4.11, was reached in 2008.