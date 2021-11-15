Stephanie Ruhle—Americans Can Afford to Keep Up With Record Inflation

Ruhle said that the “dirty little secret is that” while people don’t like to pay more money for anything, “on average, we have the money to do so.” She cited things that she thinks add to her case, like the expanded tax credit assistance which gave $430 a month to over 60 million families. She also said that people on fixed incomes and recipients of social security will have their payments adjusted for next year with an increase of 5.9 percent adjustment for inflation.