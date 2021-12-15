Florida Realtor Sharelle Rosado Has a Net Worth Over $6 Million

Florida Realtor Sharelle Rosado Has a Net Worth Over $6 MillionBy Danielle Letenyei
Dec. 15 2021, Published 12:05 p.m. ET
Florida real estate broker and former Army Sergeant Sharelle Rosado has a lot to be proud of. Her agency, Allure Realty, is featured in the Netflix show Selling Tampa, which premieres on Dec. 15. Although Allure Realty only opened its doors about three years ago, Rosado has already built a net worth estimated to be between $6 million and $8 million.
Sharelle Rosado
Owner of Allure Realty
Net worth: $6 Million–$8 Million
Sharelle Rosado is the owner of Allure Realty in Tampa, Fla. The all-female, all-Black real estate company is featured in the upcoming Netflix reality show, Selling Tampa. Rosado opened Allure Realty in 2019 after serving 13 years in the U.S. Army.
Age: 33
Birthplace: Alabama
Fiancé: Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson
Education: University of Maryland
Rosado, 33, launched Allure Realty in 2019 after serving almost 13 years of active duty in the U.S. Army.
“I didn’t know what the hell I was doing,” she told CNBC's Make It. “But I knew I wanted to be my own boss.”
Sharelle Rosado started working in real estate in 2017.
Rosado started dabbling in real estate while she was still in the military. In 2017, she started working part-time as a realtor for RE/MAX. As a military relocation specialist, she achieved the RE/MAX Executive Club status—a recognition given to agents who earn between $50,000 and $99,999 in gross commissions.
In 2018, Rosado achieved the RE/MAX 100% Club status for earning between $100,00 and $249,999 in gross commissions.
Sharelle Rosado opened Allure Realty after retiring from the military.
Rosado retired from the Army in 2019 and opened Allure Realty soon after. Over the past three years, the Tampa real estate company has grown to add an office in Miami. A Charlotte, N.C., office is also in Rosado’s plans for the near future.
All of the agents at Allure Realty are women of color, which is something that Rosado says she didn’t plan on.
“I didn’t have a plan like, ‘OK, I’m about to recruit these go-getter women,’” Rosado told Bustle. “But then after I started recruiting, I was like, ‘Damn, I’ve got a powerhouse. These women are powerful. We’re a triple threat: We’re Black, we’re beautiful, and we’re about our business.”
Sharelle Rosado faced challenges in the military.
Rosado is open about the challenges that she faced while serving in the Army. She enlisted in 2007 when she was just 19 year old. She had just given birth to her first child and wanted to make a better life for herself and her child.
“On this day 12 years ago I made one of the best decisions in life. I joined the United States Army. I knew I wanted a better life for me and my daughter at the time. As I look back over the years I do not regret a thing,” Rosado wrote in a March 19, 2019, Instagram post.
But military service wasn’t without its challenges. During two deployments to Afghanistan, Rosado witnessed the deaths of some of her fellow soldiers, which led to her suffering from PTSD, Bustle reports. She was also sexually assaulted and harassed during her service.
Sharelle Rosado is engaged to a retired NFL player.
Rosado is engaged to retired NFL player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, and the couple is expecting a baby daughter. It will be Rosado’s fourth child and Johnson’s eighth.
Johnson is taking on the role of stay-at-home dad while Rosado is busy with the reality show and building her business.
“I manifested the life I’ve always dreamed of & that’s becoming a stay at home dad,” Johnson tweeted on Nov. 30.