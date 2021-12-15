Who Owns Allure Realty From 'Selling Tampa'?By Danielle Letenyei
Dec. 15 2021, Published 1:42 p.m. ET
Netflix’s new reality show, Selling Tampa, features an all-Black and all-female team at the luxury real estate firm Allure Realty in Tampa, Fla. Who owns Allure Realty? Retired military veteran Sharelle Rosado owns the Tampa-based real estate firm.
Rosado opened Allure Realty in 2019, soon after she retired from the U.S. Army. Rosado served 13 years in the Army, including two deployments to Afghanistan.
Rosado started real estate as a side gig.
Rosado started in real estate in 2017 while she was still in the Army. Although she was only working part-time, by her second year as a realtor with RE/MAX she was awarded to the RE/MAX 100% Club for earning between $100,00 and $249,999 in gross commissions.
In a recent interview with Bustle, Rosado said that when she opened Allure Realty, she didn't plan to build a real estate company where all of the agents were women of color.
“I didn’t have a plan like, ‘OK, I’m about to recruit these go-getter women,’” Rosado told Bustle. “But then after I started recruiting, I was like, ‘Damn, I’ve got a powerhouse. These women are powerful. We’re a triple threat: We’re Black, we’re beautiful, and we’re about our business.”
Soon after opening the real estate firm, Rosado’s phone started ringing with calls from television producers wanting to feature her and the firm in a reality TV show. Rosado wasn’t happy about how producers wanted to portray her and her staff as catty and materialistic.
“I didn’t want to be stereotyped,” Rosado told CNBC's Make It.
So, she reached out on Twitter to the producers of the popular Netflix show Selling Sunset and they loved the idea. Selling Sunset gives a glimpse of the luxury real estate market in Los Angeles through The Oppenheim Group real estate firm.
"Selling Tampa" premieres on Netflix on Dec. 15.
The new show, Selling Tampa, premieres on Netflix on Dec. 15. The first season includes eight half-hour episodes.
Besides Rosado, the show also features realtors Colony Reeves, Rena Frazier, Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere, Juawana Colbert, Tennille Moore, Karla Giorgio, and Alexis Williams.
“We’re minority women showing that we get into that luxury just as well as anyone else. It’s hard for us to get into that luxury market, so we’re showing the world that it can be done,” Rosado told Bustle.
Allure Realty agents are “closing deals in heels.”
In each episode, the women are “closing deals in heels.” In a trailer for the show, Rosado calls herself “a boss-ass bitch that makes shit happen.”
Selling Tampa has 10x the drama of Selling Sunset, writes Laura Bradley, entertainment reporter for The Daily Beast. Rosado’s management style is “certainly a departure from the socially awkward Oppenheim brothers,” Bradley writes.
"Selling Tampa" is getting positive reviews on Twitter.
Fans of the new show have already been commenting on Twitter about it.
“5mins in and I’m ready to get my real estate license and get my life together. I’m loving this show!” tweeted @faithfullymari.
“i love successful rich women that make their own money. but, successful rich black women that make their own money? a bonuuuus, i adore!” tweeted @wanjeekobuque.