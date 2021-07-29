Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim Has a Net Worth of $50 Million

Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim Has a Net Worth of $50 MillionBy Danielle Letenyei
Jul. 29 2021, Published 2:35 p.m. ET
Real estate is in Jason Oppenheim’s blood. The real estate industry has been good for the Los Angeles broker and star of Netflix’s Selling Sunset.
Oppenheim hasn't always worked in real estate. What did he pursue first and how did he end up creating a successful real estate company?
What is Jason Oppenheim’s net worth?
Oppenheim has amassed a net worth of $50 million, according to the website Celebrity Net Worth. As the president and founder of the Los Angeles real estate firm, The Oppenheim Group, he has closed more than $1 billion in sales and has over $300 million active listings. His largest listing is a $100 million home in Los Angeles.
Oppenheim was predestined to a career in real estate—an industry that five generations of his family have worked in. It all started with Oppenheim’s great-great-grandfather Jacob Stern, who was one of Los Angeles’ preeminent real estate entrepreneurs. Stern opened The Stern Realty Group in 1889.
Oppenheim’s family roots in Los Angeles also go back to Stern, whose residence was located at the now-famous now famous intersection of Hollywood and Vine. A horse barn on Stern’s property was where legendary filmmakers Cecil B. Demille, Samuel Goldwyn, and Jesse Lasky established Hollywood’s first movie studio, Paramount Pictures.
“It was the lease of Jacob Stern’s horse barn for $75 a month to three Hollywood newcomers that would alter the course of Los Angeles and become The Oppenheim Group’s most immortalized real estate transaction,” according to The Oppenheim Group website.
Real estate wasn’t Jason Oppenheim’s first career choice.
However, real estate wasn’t Oppenheim’s first career choice. After receiving his law degree from the University of California at Berkeley, he worked at the Los Angeles office of the international law firm O’Melveny & Myers.
Oppenheim had a successful career as an attorney. He represented several major corporate clients like the former CEO of Enron Corporation and Advanced Micro Devices in a monopolization suit against Intel. He even won a U.S. Supreme Court case.
Jacob Oppenheim started in real estate in 2013.
Destiny was calling, so Oppenheim left law for the real estate world. He worked for Coldwell Banker for three years before starting The Oppenheim Group in 2013.
It was a smart move for Oppenheim, who was recognized by The Wall Street Journal as the number one real estate agent in Hollywood Hills/West Hollywood and the Top Real Estate Agent in Los Angeles by the Hollywood Reporter. The International Property Awards named him the Best Real Estate Agent in the U.S. for 2020–2021.
Selling Sunset featured Oppenheim twin brothers Jason and Brett.
In 2019, Netflix approached Oppenheim and his twin brother Brett about doing the reality show Selling Sunset. Now in its fourth season, the show gives an inside look at the cutthroat world of Los Angeles real estate.
Brett reportedly left the real estate firm and the show last year to start his own brokerage. Brett has a net worth of $50 million, according to Cinemaholic.
Jason Oppenheim is dating Selling Sunset co-host Chrishell Stause.
On July 28, Oppenheim and his Selling Sunset co-host Chrishell Stause announced on Instagram that they’re a couple. Stause appeared on soap operas All My Children and Days of Our Lives before joining The Oppenheim Group.