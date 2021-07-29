Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim Has a Net Worth of $50 Million

Real estate is in Jason Oppenheim’s blood. The real estate industry has been good for the Los Angeles broker and star of Netflix’s Selling Sunset.

Oppenheim hasn't always worked in real estate. What did he pursue first and how did he end up creating a successful real estate company?

What is Jason Oppenheim’s net worth?

Oppenheim has amassed a net worth of $50 million, according to the website Celebrity Net Worth. As the president and founder of the Los Angeles real estate firm, The Oppenheim Group, he has closed more than $1 billion in sales and has over $300 million active listings. His largest listing is a $100 million home in Los Angeles.

Oppenheim was predestined to a career in real estate—an industry that five generations of his family have worked in. It all started with Oppenheim’s great-great-grandfather Jacob Stern, who was one of Los Angeles’ preeminent real estate entrepreneurs. Stern opened The Stern Realty Group in 1889.

Oppenheim’s family roots in Los Angeles also go back to Stern, whose residence was located at the now-famous now famous intersection of Hollywood and Vine. A horse barn on Stern’s property was where legendary filmmakers Cecil B. Demille, Samuel Goldwyn, and Jesse Lasky established Hollywood’s first movie studio, Paramount Pictures.

“It was the lease of Jacob Stern’s horse barn for $75 a month to three Hollywood newcomers that would alter the course of Los Angeles and become The Oppenheim Group’s most immortalized real estate transaction,” according to The Oppenheim Group website.