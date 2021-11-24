No, “Selling Sunset” Star Christine Quinn Hasn’t Left the Oppenheim Group

But Quinn is still listed as an Oppenheim “realtor associate” on the brokerage’s website, and she tweeted in Oct. 2021 that she’s still on Selling Sunset, too. “I am in every single episode of Season 4 and 5 of Selling Sunset,” she wrote. “The girls intentionally leave me out of photos. I have real work to do besides sit on my phone and prove 24/7 that I’m filming a TV show. Y’all going to see me.” Ahead Selling Sunset Season 4, here’s more information on the Oppenheim Group and its history.