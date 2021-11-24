No, “Selling Sunset” Star Christine Quinn Hasn’t Left the Oppenheim Group

No, “Selling Sunset” Star Christine Quinn Hasn’t Left the Oppenheim GroupBy Dan Clarendon
Nov. 24 2021, Published 7:48 a.m. ET
With Selling Sunset Season 4 hitting Netflix on Nov. 24, 2021, it’s only understandable to wonder whether Christine Quinn is still with the Oppenheim Group. After all, it wasn’t long ago that Quinn threatened to leave the real estate brokerage if boss Jason Oppenheim didn’t stop showing favoritism toward costar Mary Fitzgerald, as Elle reported. Plus, fans have noted that many of Quinn’s costars on the Netflix reality series have posted photos without her on social media.
But Quinn is still listed as an Oppenheim “realtor associate” on the brokerage’s website, and she tweeted in Oct. 2021 that she’s still on Selling Sunset, too. “I am in every single episode of Season 4 and 5 of Selling Sunset,” she wrote. “The girls intentionally leave me out of photos. I have real work to do besides sit on my phone and prove 24/7 that I’m filming a TV show. Y’all going to see me.” Ahead Selling Sunset Season 4, here’s more information on the Oppenheim Group and its history.
Is the Oppenheim Group publicly traded?
The Oppenheim Group isn't publicly traded—it’s still family-owned, as it has been for five generations now. According to its website, the Oppenheim Group started as the Stern Reality Co., founded by Jacob Stern, great-great-grandfather of Selling Sunset’s Jason and Brett Oppenheim. In fact, Stern built his home at the corner of Hollywood and Vine, and it was in his horse barn that the Hollywood studio Paramount Pictures was established, the website adds.
Who owns the Oppenheim Group?
Jason Oppenheim says in his Instagram bio that he’s the owner and founder of the Oppenheim Group. “With more than $1 billion in closed sales, [Jason] currently has more than $300 million in active listings, including the largest home in the Hollywood Hills and one of the largest listings in Los Angeles at $100 million,” his profile on the Oppenheim Group's website boasts.
Jason used to work alongside his twin brother, Brett Oppenheim, at the company, but Quinn revealed to Glamour UK in Aug. 2020 that Brett had left the Oppenheim Group to “start his own brokerage.” Now, Brett is listed as the president and broker of Oppenheim Real Estate. “Brett is one of the region’s highest producing agents,” his bio reads. “He has represented some of Los Angeles’s most iconic properties and brokered multiple record-breaking sales throughout the city.”
What's the net worth of Oppenheim Group members?
Jason has a net worth of $50 million, as does Brett, making them the richest members of the team, according to the South China Morning Post. Chrishell Stause, meanwhile, has a $5 million fortune, thanks not just to her real estate career but her time on daytime dramas All My Children and Days of Our Lives. Quinn’s net worth stands at $2 million, as does that of Davina Potratz, while Amanza Smith’s net worth is $1 million. Selling Sunset Season 4 starts streaming on Nov. 24, 2021, on Netflix.