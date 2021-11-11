Veterans Day and VA Benefits: Honoring and Supporting Military Members

USAA (United Service Automobile Association) is one of the most popular auto insurance companies in the U.S. It's a diversified financial services company that offers various solutions like banking insurance, investments, and retirement. USAA is a membership-based platform.

Usually, USAA membership is open to active, retired, and separated veterans (with an honorable discharge) and their eligible family members. The eligible family members are spouses, widows, widowers, and un married former spouses of USAA members who joined USAA prior to or during the marriage, as well as individuals whose parents joined USAA. Midshipmen and cadets at U.S. service academies or affiliated preparatory schools also qualify for USAA membership.