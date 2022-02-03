Rudy Giuliani Is a Wealthy Man Despite His Diminished Reputation

Rudy Giuliani entered the world of politics in 1968 when he volunteered for Robert F. Kennedy’s presidential campaign. Giuliani first identified as a Democrat, but later sided with the Republican party. Giuliani has spent a large portion of his career rendering legal services and representing his community. In 2002, Giuliani was granted an honorary knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II for his role in the 9/11 attacks.

Birthdate: May 28, 1944

Birthplace: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Education: Manhattan College, graduated with a Bachelor degree in political science

New York University School of Law, graduated with JD in 1968

Spouse: Divorced (3 times)