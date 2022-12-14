Alexandra Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi’s Daughter, Is an Acclaimed Documentarian

Alexandra Pelosi is an acclaimed documentarian who has had 14 documentaries air on HBO. Her latest documentary, Pelosi in the House, debuts on HBO on Dec. 13, 2022. The film, like many of her other documentaries, was created using a cinéma vérité style, and documents many of the milestones her mother reached throughout her career, up until the inauguration of President Joe Biden in 2021.

Pelosi in the House was filmed, produced, and directed by Pelosi.