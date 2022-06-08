Ann Walton Kroenke Made Her Money From Father Bud Walton's Walmart Role
A member of one of the nation’s richest families, Ann Walton Kroenke has benefited from the business built by her uncle and father. Walton Kroenke is one of two daughters of Bud Walton, whose brother was Walmart founder Sam Walton. Walton Kroenke made her money primarily through the Walmart stock she received from her father.
When Bud Walton died in 1995, both Ann Walton Kroenke and her sister Nancy inherited valuable Walmart stock. Walton Kroenke is married to Stan Kroenke, and the pair are billionaire owners of several professional sports teams.
Ann Walton Kroenke
Heiress, nurse
Net worth: $8.1 billion
Ann Walton Kroenke is a billionaire who made the bulk of her money through the inheritance of Walmart stock from her father, Bud Walton. Together with her husband, Stan Kroenke, and Kroenke Sports Entertainment, she owns the L.A. Rams, the Colorado Avalanche, the Denver Nuggets, and other teams.
Birthdate: Dec. 18, 1948
Education: Lincoln University
Spouse: Stan Kroenke
Children: 2
Ann Walton Kroenke inherited valuable Walmart stock from her father
Although Walton Kroenke may take a very active role in managing her wealth, she made her money by inheriting stock—she didn't found a profitable company or launch her own business. Her father was Bud Walton, who co-founded Walmart in 1962 by opening its first retail store in Arkansas.
Both Walton Kroenke and her sister Nancy inherited stock upon their father’s death. Other primary heirs to the Walmart fortune include Sam Walton’s three living children: Rob Walton, Alice Walton, and Jim Walton. Rob is said to be a top contender for buying the NFL's Denver Broncos from the Pat Bowlen estate.
Ann Walton Kroenke’s net worth is in the billions
On her own, Ann Walton Kroenke was estimated by Forbes to be worth $8.1 billion as of June 2022. Estimates of her net worth and her husband Stan Kroenke’s vary, and sometimes they're reported individually. Currently, the Forbes billionaires list pegs Stan Kroenke’s net worth at $10.7 billion and Ann Walton Kroenke’s at $8.1 billion.
When Sam Walton died, his children came away even richer than the Kroenkes. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sam Walton was worth about $8.6 billion in 1992 and Bud Walton was worth $1 billion in 1995 upon his death. Consequently, Rob, Alice, and Jim Walton each have a much higher net worth, of around $60 billion.
Ann Walton Kroenke and Stan Kroenke own plenty of real estate in addition to sports teams
Financed in part by his wife’s Walmart stock wealth, Stan Kroenke started his real estate development company, the Kroenke Group, in 1983. He later founded THF Realty, which had a portfolio worth over $2 billion as of 2016.
Kroenke Sports Entertainment is the couple’s sports investment company. Over the years, they've purchased teams, including the Denver Nuggets, L.A. Rams, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Rapids, and Colorado Mammoth.