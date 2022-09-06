Biden Reportedly Holding an Ambassador Slot Open for Nancy Pelosi if GOP Wins House

In addition to being the first woman to become Speaker of the House, Pelosi is also the first Italian-American in the role. Though she is a Baltimore native, both her parents have strong Italian roots. Her father, former Baltimore mayor Thomas D'Alesandro Jr., was born in the U.S. to a father from the Abruzzo region and a mother who was just one generation removed from Italy herself. Pelosi's mother, Annunciata (Nancy for short), immigrated to the U.S. from Italy in 1912.