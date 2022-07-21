Amid Economic and Agricultural Turmoil, Italy's Prime Minister Resigned

Conte was prime minister from 2018-2021, but resigned in 2021 due to policy disagreements. It has been speculated that there are bitter feelings from the MS5 towards other political parties due to Conte resigning and Draghi taking over. Draghi was heavily supported to take over as prime minister including current President Sergio Mattarella. Draghi was former Chief of the European Central Bank, and is widely credited for helping Italy recover from its economic crisis in 2008.