Italian Biotech Genenta Is Going Public: What’s Its IPO Date and Price?

The biotech company’s largest shareholder is Spafid S.p.A, an Italian bank in Milan. It holds 3.4 million shares, or a 22 percent stake. Milan hospital San Raffaele owns about 1.9 million shares, scientific co-founder Luigi Naldini holds nearly 1.4 million shares, and CEO and co-founder Paracchi holds over 2.2 million shares (or a 15 percent stake). The F-1 states that $11.4 million in shares were issued and purchased by accredited investors in 2014 at Genenta’s founding.