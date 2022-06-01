'Outnumbered' Co-Host Emily Compagno Eloped With Her Husband to Italy

On their blog, Jos and Tree raved over the nuptials: “Emily and Pete’s private Ravello elopement was one of the most unique and meaningful weddings we’ve photographed,” they wrote. “We poured our hearts into capturing every moment with these two as they lead us on a journey that we will never forget. Witnessing Emily and Pete’s love taught us about an inner spirit and strength of character that has deepened our understanding of what marriage means. ‘La vita e un sogno.’ (Life is a dream.)”