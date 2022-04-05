NFL Cheerleaders Have Taken Legal Action Over Low Pay

Former Cowboys cheerleader Erica Wilkins sued the team over a pay dispute in 2018, telling WFAA that the Cowboys paid cheerleaders $8 per hour and $200 for each game day. For her first year cheering on the team, she made around $5,000, and two years later, she earned a high of $16,000.

At least things seem to be getting better. In 2019, after Wilkins and the Cowboys resolved the dispute, she told WFAA that the team’s cheerleaders were making $12 per hour and $400 for each game day.