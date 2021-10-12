What Is Embattled Las Vegas Raiders Coach Jon Gruden's Net Worth?

Just four years into the richest coaching contract in NFL history, Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden resigned after racist, homophobic, and misogynistic emails he sent in the past were made public. Gruden’s resignation could put a dent in his net worth, which is estimated to be $30 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com.

Article continues below advertisement

Jon Gruden Former Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Net worth $30 million Jon Gruden was the head coach of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders who resigned Oct. 11 amid controversy around racist and homophobic emails he sent in the past. His net worth is $30 million, and his salary prior to his resignation was $10 million per year on a 10-year contract worth $100 million. Previous income also included his $4 million annual salary as coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a $6.5 million annual salary during his time as an ESPN commentator. Birth name: Jon David Gruden Date of Birth: Aug 17, 1963 Birthplace: Sandusky, OH Wife: Cindy Gruden (née Brooks) Children: Jon "Deuce" Gruden II, Michael Gruden, Jayson Gruden Education: University of Dayton

The Wall Street Journal first reported Oct. 8 that Gruden, 58, used racist terms in a 2011 email where he criticized DeMaurice Smith, executive director of the NFL Players Association, who is black.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Las Vegas Raiders

“Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michelin tires,” Gruden wrote in the 2011 racist email.

Article continues below advertisement

After that, the New York Times looked into other Gruden emails and found he had “casually and frequently unleashed misogynistic and homophobic language over several years to denigrate people around the game and to mock some of the league’s momentous changes.”

Gruden’s resignation was posted to the Raiders Twitter page on Oct. 11.

Article continues below advertisement

"I have resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone," Gruden wrote on Twitter.

The scandal is quite a fall from grace for the Super Bowl-winning coach, who was given a 10-year, $100 million contract to return to the Raiders in 2018. At the time, it was the largest contract for a NFL head coach in history.

Article continues below advertisement

Gruden sat on the bench for most of his college football career. Gruden started coaching football soon after he graduated from the University of Dayton in 1985. Although he was on the UD Flyers football team, he was a backup quarterback who didn’t get much playing time. After college, Gruden held various coaching positions between 1986 and 1997 for college teams at University of Tennessee, Southeast Missouri State, University of the Pacific, and University of Pittsburgh, and NFL teams San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, and Philadelphia Eagles. Article continues below advertisement

Gruden’s first job as head coach was with the Oakland Raiders. Gruden got his first job as head coach in 1998 with the Oakland Raiders. He stayed with the Raiders until 2001 when he was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He coached the Buccaneers from 2002 to 2008 and led them to their first Super Bowl title in 2003. pic.twitter.com/nyBuQv1Nbo — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 8, 2021 Source: Twitter Article continues below advertisement In 2008, after four losses in a row, one of which was a playoff game with Gruden’s former team, the Oakland Raiders, Gruden was fired from the Tampa Bay team. He left coaching for a while and joined ESPN in 2009 as an NFL analyst. Gruden was reportedly the highest-paid ESPN personality with a salary of $6.5 million per year.