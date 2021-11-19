What's House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's Net Worth?

Representative Kevin McCarthy has served in politics within the Republican Party for many years. He began as a congressman’s staffer in 1987 and was eventually elected to the California State Assembly in 2002. In 2006, McCarthy won his first election to the U.S. House of Representatives. Since then, he has been House majority whip, House majority leader, and House minority leader.

Born: Jan. 26, 1965

Education: California State University at Bakersfield, BA and MA

Spouse: Judy Wages (married since 1992)

Children: 2