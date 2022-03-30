Maria Bartiromo Is Still a Defendant in Smartmatic’s $2.7-Billion Defamation Lawsuit

Bartiromo’s motion also claimed that the anchor “did her job” by covering the “unquestionably newsworthy story” and claimed that the First Amendment “entitles journalists like Bartiromo to interview people on both sides of a heated and actively litigated controversy (one or the other of which is shading the truth—if not both), so that objectively newsworthy claims can be tested in the crucible of robust debate.” Additionally, the motion claimed that Smartmatic ignored Bartiromo’s request for comment.