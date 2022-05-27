Inside Maria Bartiromo’s High-Stakes Smartmatic Defamation Lawsuit

Bartiromo studied journalism and economics and graduated with a degree from New York University. She began her career at CNN and spent years in the network’s business segment as an executive producer. Bartiromo joined CNBC, where she went on to make history as the first television journalist to report live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

She joined Fox in 2013 and has been the host of several shows on the network’s business and news channels. The shows include Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street on Fox Business and Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo on Fox News.