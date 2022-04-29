Lou Dobbs Hosts a 'Pro-American' Podcast After Leaving Fox Business

Lou Dobbs Hosts a 'Pro-American' Podcast After Leaving Fox BusinessBy Kathryn Underwood
Apr. 29 2022, Published 11:18 a.m. ET
As a former reporter for CNN and Fox Business Network, Lou Dobbs departed his Fox show in 2021. His program Lou Dobbs Tonight was canceled by the network just after the Smartmatic voting software company filed a lawsuit against the network, Dobbs, and two other hosts. Here’s a look at what happened to Dobbs after his show got canceled.
Dobbs was one of the starting members of CNN at its inception in 1980. He worked at the network until 1999, left until 2001, and returned until 2009. After departing CNN, Dobbs took a role as the host of Lou Dobbs Tonight on the Fox Business Network. Since his television show ended last year, Dobbs has hosted a podcast, The Great America Show.
Lou Dobbs’ net worth is about $20 million.
Dobbs has a net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. While hosting Lou Dobbs Tonight, his annual salary was reportedly $5 million. Since he also had a long career at CNN prior to joining the Fox News Channel, Dobbs had many years to build up his wealth.
Lou Dobbs worked at CNN multiple times.
Dobbs reported for CNN from 1980 to 1999 as chief economics correspondent and host of Moneyline. While CNN was covering the Columbine school shooting on April 20, 1999, Dobbs insisted the network return to his program. Days later Dobbs announced he was leaving CNN.
Dobbs returned to CNN from 2001 to 2009. However, he started promoting birtherism, the theory that President Obama wasn't born in the U.S. He was soon let go with $8 million in severance.
Lou Dobbs reported for Fox Business until 2021.
Dobbs was one of former President Trump’s strongest allies in the media while hosting Lou Dobbs Tonight. He also fiercely asserted that the 2020 election had been stolen, which led to him being sued by Smartmatic for defamation and subsequently canceled by Fox.
Smartmatic, a voting software firm, filed a $2.7 billion complaint against the Fox News Network and against personalities Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo, and Jeanine Pirro. Smartmatic said its reputation suffered irreparable damage from the hosts' claims that the voting companies had been involved with allegedly stealing the election.
Although the claims against Pirro and Sidney Powell were dismissed, the claims against both Bartiromo and Dobbs are still in play.
Dobbs has made numerous controversial claims.
Among the controversial stances Dobbs has taken over the years is his support of election fraud claims. He said that those who opposed Trump had committed “treason” and suggested Republicans who certified Biden’s win could be “criminal,” NPR reported.
Dobbs is also anti-immigration and has made claims of illegal immigrants impacting elections. He has spoken positively of conspiracy theories related to George Soros, often with an anti-Semitic tone.
Lou Dobbs is currently hosting a conservative podcast.
Dobbs is the host of the podcast The Great America Show, which he describes as “a podcast for all lovers of America.” The most recent episode features a pollster claiming that President Biden’s performance will worsen the longer he is in office, and that Trump would beat Biden and other Democratic candidates if the election were to be held now.
Dobbs’ books include Putin’s Gambit: A Novel; Border War; Independents Day: Awakening the American Spirit; War on the Middle Class; and The Trump Century.