Where Does New York City Mayor Eric Adams Live? Finally, There’s an Clear Answer

According to Gracie Mansion’s website, the house was built in Manhattan’s Yorkville neighborhood in 1799 by New York merchant Archibald Gracie and ranks as one of the oldest standing wooden structures on the island. The house was later used as a concession stand for Carl Schurz Park and then the first home of the Museum of the City of New York before commissioner Robert Moses pushed for the city to designate the house as the mayor’s official home in 1942.