'Mayor of Kingstown' Isn't a True Story, Has Real-Life Parallels

The new Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown isn’t a true story—for starters, the setting of Kingstown, Mich., is fictional—but the crime drama does have ties to reality for co-creator Hugh Dillon.

Dillon, a Canadian singer and actor known for his roles in Flashpoint and Yellowstone, grew up in the city of Kingston, Ontario, a city once known as King’s Town. However, the two towns’ similar names aren’t the only similarity.