Virgil Griffith Pleads Guilty for Violating Sanctions, Faces Prison

What started as an informative presentation in North Korea in 2019 resulted in persistent legal battles that would ultimately lead to Griffith's downfall. After his presentation, Griffith agreed to a forfeiture clause, though it isn't clear what the details were.

Griffith served time in November 2019 for violating a few executive orders that prohibit certain types of transactions and activities in North Korea. One of the transactions and activities that are prohibited include exporting services by U.S. persons unless permission is expressed from the Treasury.

After being denied travel to North Korea, Griffith ignored the U.S. State Department and decided to attend the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Cryptocurrency Conference anyway.