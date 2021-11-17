Rich Paul Built His Net Worth by Starting One of the World’s Top Sports Agencies

After graduating highschool, Paul didn’t have much planned but had determination. Growing up seeing his father run his own business in the 80s and 90s, the future sports agent would take notes and develop his business acumen. Paul and his father lived in a one-bedroom apartment in the town of Glenville, which is east of Cleveland. The agent has expressed that it was difficult growing up there, but living above his father’s store and working alongside his dad built Paul’s confidence.