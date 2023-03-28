Home > Net Worth Source: Joanna Krupa Facebook Douglas Nunes' Divorce From Joanna Krupa Will Likely Impact His Net Worth How much is Douglas Nunes' net worth? The businessman is in the public eye due to his pending divorce from Joanna Krupa. Here's what we know. By Kathryn Underwood Mar. 28 2023, Updated 10:53 a.m. ET

If you haven't heard of Douglas Nunes, it's possible you are familiar with his wife Joanna Krupa. The Polish-born actor and model appeared on a season of Dancing with the Stars and was a cast member on The Real Housewives of Miami. But who is Douglas Nunes and what is his net worth?

Nunes is a business executive and investor who has been married to Krupa since 2018. The pair are parents to one daughter and recently announced their upcoming divorce. How the pair will split their assets isn't clear at this time.

Douglas Nunes Investor, Entrepreneur Net worth: $8 million (unconfirmed) Douglas Nunes is perhaps best known to a wider portion of the public for his high-profile marriage to Joanna Krupa. His wife, from whom he is now divorcing, is a Polish-born model and actor who serves as a judge for "Poland's Next Top Model." She's also a Real Housewives of Miami cast alumna. Nunes is a founding partner and senior manager of 451 Media Group as well as a venture partner in a London-based venture capital firm, according to his LinkedIn profile. Birthdate: Dec. 24, 1972 Birthplace: U.S. Education: University of Miami, American University Kogod School of Business Former Spouse: Joanna Krupa (married 2018, filed for divorced in 2023) Children: 1

What does Douglas Nunes do for a living?

Nunes is a venture capital investor and partner with Westerly Winds, according to his LinkedIn profile. He's also the founding partner and senior manager of 451 Media Group. Nunes has been involved with investments at the seed and early stages for companies including Rent.com, US Interactive, Freedom Financial Network, Illumix, Gen.G, and Avail Medsystems. He's also invested at later stages in LeaseLocke and Elvie.

Westerly Winds focuses its investments on clean energy, healthcare, insurance, and other sectors. According to Tracxn, its last investment was a Series B in Aquabyte in July 2022.

Earlier in his career, Nunes was the president of Ameridebt, a U.S.-based credit counseling firm. He then went on to be Executive Director of Business Development at Crystal & Company, where he provided risk management. In 2013, he became a founding partner of 451 Media, a digital media entertainment network.

Source: Getty Images

Who is Douglas Nunes married to?

Nunes was married to Polish model and actor Joanna Krupa for almost five years. He filed for divorce in March 2023. The couple got married on Aug. 4, 2018, in a Benedictine abbey in Krakow, Poland, Krupa's home country. They got engaged in March 2018. Krupa had finalized her divorce from previous husband Romain Zago less than a year before that. The couple's daughter, Asha-Leigh Nunes, was born on Nov. 2, 2019.

Why is Nunes' soon-to-be ex-wife Joanna Krupa famous?

Joanna Krupa, Nunes' wife for almost five years, started her career as a teen model, moving from Poland to the U.S. She has appeared on over 120 magazine covers, with covers on magazines like Shape, Maxim, and FHM. She has a few movie credits to her name and also competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2009. In 2012 and 2013, she was a cast member on The Real Housewives of Miami.

People magazine reported that Nunes gave Jan. 2, 2023, as their separation date. He reportedly cited "irreconcilable differences" as the culprit for their separation and divorce. Nunes is also apparently seeking joint physical and legal custody of their daughter Asha.

Source: Joanna Krupa Facebook