Lenny Hochstein Files for Divorce From Lisa as ‘RHOM’ Season 4 Airs on Bravo
Many stars on The Real Housewives of Miami have a high net worth, Dr. Lenny Hochstein included!
As Bravo explains in a bio, Lenny and Lisa Hochstein married in 2009 at their mansion. “Ever since, this power couple has been taking the Miami social scene by storm and traveling the world together to exotic locales such as Venice, St Tropez, and Paris,” the network adds.
And Bravo also explains that Hochstein is a “legendary” plastic surgeon who’s known, for better or worse, as the “Boob God” of Miami.
Lenny and Lisa returned to the spotlight in December, when Peacock brought The Real Housewives of Miami back for a fourth season, nearly eight years after Bravo aired Season 3. And now Bravo is running repeats of RHOM Season 4, with another episode airing tonight, Tuesday, June 14.
But Hochstein also made headlines last month, when he filed for divorce from Lisa. So, with the return of RHOM and the demise of Lenny and Lisa’s marriage, read on for more details about this Russian-born plastic surgeon.
Lenny Hochstein has performed more than 27,000 breast surgeries.
According to his website, Hochstein is a board-certified plastic surgeon who has focused on primary and revision breast augmentation surgeries for more than 20 years. In fact, he has performed more than 27,000 breast surgeries in his career so far, including breast augmentation, breast revision, breast lift, breast reduction, and gynecomastia.
Hochstein studied at the Louisiana State University Medical Center, graduating as valedictorian in 1990, and then honed his general and trauma surgical skills at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, Texas, becoming chief surgical resident in 1995.
In 1998, Hochstein opened a surgical center where “the goal of his practice has always remained the same: to change the quality of a person’s life through self-improvement,” as his website touts.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hochstein has a net worth of $50 million.
Lenny Hochstein
Plastic surgeon, reality TV star
Net worth: $50 million (reported)
Dr. Leonard “Lenny” Hochstein is a plastic surgeon who appears with his wife, Lisa, on the Bravo reality show The Real Housewives of Miami.
Birthdate: June 18, 1966
Birthplace: Moscow, U.S.S.R.
Education: Louisiana State University, Louisiana State University Medical Center
Spouse: Lisa Hochstein (m. 2009)
Children: Logan and Elle
Lenny Hochstein filed for divorce from Lisa last month.
On May 20, Hochstein filed for divorce from Lisa, citing “irreconcilable differences” in the filing and adding in court documents that his marriage to the RHOM star is “marriage is irretrievably broken and there is no present hope for a meaningful reconciliation” and that they agreed “to dissolve their marriage at least a month ago,” according to Page Six.
Four days prior, Hochstein revealed to Page Six that he and Lisa were splitting, adding that it’s a “difficult time” and that he and his estranged wife are focusing on “[taking] care of our children, who mean the world to us.” Hochstein previously sparked divorce rumors when he was spotted clubbing in Miami with model Katharina Mazepa, who’s now his girlfriend, earlier in May.
Lisa, meanwhile, told the outlet that she was “blindsided by [Lenny’s] behavior and reckless handling of the situation.”