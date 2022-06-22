Polestar Stock Forecast: Can PSNY Take on Tesla After GGPI Merger?

The merger with GGPI valued Polestar at an equity value of $21.5 billion and an enterprise value of $20 billion. To put that in perspective, Rivian and Lucid Motors have a market cap of $26 billion and $30 billion, respectively. After adjusting for $17 billion cash on Rivian’s balance sheet, we get an enterprise value of only about $9 billion. At its peak, Rivian’s market cap surpassed $150 billion, which was ahead of Volkswagen.