'Tesla Killers': Polestar, Rivian, and More EV Stocks to Watch in 2022

One of the biggest battles could be between Tesla and legacy automakers. So far, none of the automakers have come up with models that can take on Tesla. In 2022, Ford will come up with the all-electric avatar of its best-selling model F-150. It will be a battle royale between America’s best-selling pick-up model and a rather unconventional Cybertruck pick-up model from the most popular EV company on the globe.