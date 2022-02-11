Play to Earn: How to Score P2E Gaming Crypto Tokens

Play to Earn: How to Score P2E Gaming Crypto TokensBy Rachel Curry
Feb. 11 2022, Published 2:02 p.m. ET
What if you could earn cryptocurrency while you game? It turns out you can. The P2E (play-to-earn) gaming industry is thriving on the tail of cryptocurrency infatuation. The idea is simple: Players have the opportunity to earn cryptocurrency tokens while they play Web 3.0 games.
What P2E tokens are worth gaming for? Here are three P2E tokens to consider in your hunt for a lucrative gaming experience.
Gala Games: You can earn GALA while you play.
Gala Games uses blockchain technology to provide players with control over the games they play and the in-game purchases they make. GALA token rose 117 percent in early February to hit $0.38 per token. GALA has since evened out and is trading at $0.34 on Feb. 11.
GALA token can be used in Gala Games like:
Town Star: A farming game that provides players with the opportunity to earn GALA tokens and NFTs
Spider Tanks: A PvP brawler that lets users earn GALA and NFTs based on skill-based competition, resource collection, and player-driven upgrade cycles
Mirandus: A role-playing game where players can own deeds and earn GALA and NFTs off of other players utilizing the land
You can play "NinjaFloki" to earn tokens (and ride the sky highs).
NinjaFloki (NJF) is a P2E game that lets you earn NJF tokens. According to the NinjaFloki website, “By playing Ninja Floki, you will have fun and increase your tokens. When you finish the game, which will consist of 50 chapters, a big prize will be waiting for you. You will earn tokens for each level you pass. You will need to have Ninja Floki token to play the final version of the game when it is released.”
NinjaFloki aims to make NFTs available soon for a more comprehensive earning opportunity.
NJF jumped a staggering 791.4 percent on Feb. 10. This is during a 24-hour period when both Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) fell between 4.6 percent and 6.6 percent.
Decentraland (MANA) incentivizes the metaverse.
Decentraland (MANA) is a well-known P2E token. The metaverse platform’s token operates on the Ethereum blockchain.
Decentraland is growing in popularity as metaverse real estate takes off. In July 2021, a plot of Decentraland property sold for a whopping $900,000.
Players can earn MANA, but can also burn MANA tokens for ERC-721 LAND NFTs. Alternatively, players can exchange MANA for in-game purchases, like avatars, wearables, names, and other Decentraland-based digital items.
In January 2021, MANA was trading at a value of $0.167. Now, the ERC-20 token is worth $3.18.
Within Decentraland, there are mini games that let players earn tokens, NFTs, and wearables. You can also work as a freelancer within the Decentraland universe, design and sell clothes, and buy and sell LAND.
Decentraland holds the position as a metaverse leader, which could be good news for its P2E players who own and trade MANA and LAND. As Web 3.0 progresses, P2E tokens are becoming a more integral part of the virtual market experience.