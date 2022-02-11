Play to Earn: How to Score P2E Gaming Crypto Tokens

NinjaFloki (NJF) is a P2E game that lets you earn NJF tokens. According to the NinjaFloki website, “By playing Ninja Floki, you will have fun and increase your tokens. When you finish the game, which will consist of 50 chapters, a big prize will be waiting for you. You will earn tokens for each level you pass. You will need to have Ninja Floki token to play the final version of the game when it is released.”