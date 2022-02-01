It seems like daily new entrants are making their way into the metaverse. From The Sandbox to an NFT collection's interpretation of the metaverse, there are many ways for users to get exposure to the metaverse. What metaverse should you join?Before users jump into the metaverse, they should consider various factors before choosing a particular metaverse to explore.What are the different types of metaverse platforms?With the increasing developments of Web 3.0 and NFTs, progression towards the metaverse naturally follows. Entities including Nike, Adidas, and Walmart have stepped into the realms of digital worlds. All of the entities have different intentions and uses for their users.First, Decentraland is a three-dimensional virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain where users can purchase digital plots of land using its native token, MANA. Users don't need to own parcels of land to enjoy this virtual world. They can explore Decentraland as a guest. \n\nSince it's built on the blockchain, users must have a connected browser extension wallet, like Metamask. Decentraland hosts various events depending on community partners that vary based on the location in the metaverse.In 2021, the highest recorded digital land sale on Decentraland went for $2.43 million or 618,000 MANA. Metaverse Group cleverly purchased it in the heart of the fashion district to expand into the digital fashion industry.Next, The Sandbox is a decentralized platform of virtual metaverses and it already houses the Nikeland metaverse. Built for mobile and PC, The Sandbox was developed in 2012. Animoca Brands, a blockchain gaming company, acquired The Sandbox in 2018. \n\nSince the acquisition, The Sandbox has been designed on the blockchain so that users can monetize on their creations. Rapper and NFT collector Snoop Dogg, electronic DJ DeadMau5, and The Smurfs are all partners to the game, which has increased its popularity.In November 2021, The Sandbox closed out a $93 million investment from SoftBank to develop the alpha on The Sandbox Metaverse.Finding the best metaverse fit takes time.Finding the best metaverse to occupy is highly subjective. Prospective users should research platforms and dig deeper into the communities of individuals who are building on them. \n\nOutside of purchasing digital land on the metaverse, users can also find respective NFT collections that intend to or have already built out their metaverses.For example, the NFT collection CyberKongz had its sights set on this concept long before Facebook announced it was Meta. CyberKongz was one of the first movers to take its genesis collection and grant owners voxel versions— 3D pixelated version—of their CyberKong. \n\nRecently, another NFT collection, EthAliens also released a VOX collection of its genesis collection, which suggests static proof-of-profile pictures are transitioning into more dynamic and realistic versions for the metaverse.Most investors who have a particular interest in capitalizing on the metaverse tend to invest in collections or projects that have already developed a sound and strong project with a community to match.