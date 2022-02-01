Top Metaverse Cryptocurrencies to Buy as Virtual Worlds Grow

Designed by Index Coop, the Metaverse Index (MVI) token represents a basket of tokens created to capture the sports, entertainment, and business shifting into a virtual environment. MVI has a total circulating supply of 187,880 and a total market cap of $29.1 million. The token is currently trading at $152.08 and has increased by 24.2 percent in the last seven days.

MVI has plenty of room to grow since it's nearly 92 percent from its all-time high of $1,657.95. With Goldman Sachs' estimation about the metaverse, this token is a steal at its current price.